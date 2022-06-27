ALK-Abello Starts Phase 1 Trial of SLIT Tablet in Peanut Allergy
(PLX AI) – ALK-Abello begins clinical trial of its SLIT-tablet for the treatment of peanut allergy.ALK-Abello Phase I clinical trial of its novel investigational sublingual allergy immunotherapy (SLIT) tablet for the treatment of peanut allergy is …
- (PLX AI) – ALK-Abello begins clinical trial of its SLIT-tablet for the treatment of peanut allergy.
- ALK-Abello Phase I clinical trial of its novel investigational sublingual allergy immunotherapy (SLIT) tablet for the treatment of peanut allergy is scheduled to complete in 2023
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0