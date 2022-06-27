(PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa received a firm order for the supply of wind turbines in Germany with a total capacity of 913 MW.Order for supplying wind turbines to Ørsted Wind Power A/S for the Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farmThe firm order …

Siemens Gamesa Gets Order from Ørsted for Offshore Wind Turbines for 913 MW

