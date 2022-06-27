Siemens Gamesa Gets Order from Ørsted for Offshore Wind Turbines for 913 MW
(PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa received a firm order for the supply of wind turbines in Germany with a total capacity of 913 MW.Order for supplying wind turbines to Ørsted Wind Power A/S for the Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farmThe firm order …
- (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa received a firm order for the supply of wind turbines in Germany with a total capacity of 913 MW.
- Order for supplying wind turbines to Ørsted Wind Power A/S for the Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farm
- The firm order encompasses the supply of 83 SG 11.0-200 DD offshore wind turbines and a multi-year service agreement
- The wind turbines installation is expected to begin in 2024, with commissioning anticipated to be completed in 2025
