Caixabank Agrees that VidCaixa Will Buy Sa Nostra Stake

(PLX AI) – Caixabank hereby reports that it has reached agreements for the acquisition of the company Sa Nostra, Compañía de Seguros de Vida, SA.CaixaBank reached an agreement with Caja de Seguros Reunidos, Compañia de Seguros y Reaseguros, S.A. …

  • (PLX AI) – Caixabank hereby reports that it has reached agreements for the acquisition of the company Sa Nostra, Compañía de Seguros de Vida, SA.
  • CaixaBank reached an agreement with Caja de Seguros Reunidos, Compañia de Seguros y Reaseguros, S.A. (“CASER”) under which the former’s
  • subsidiary, VidaCaixa S.A.U. (“VidaCaixa”), will acquire the latter’s 81.31% stake in Sa Nostra, Compañía de Seguros de Vida, a company that operates in the life insurance and pension plan sectors in the Balearic Islands
  • The consideration that VidaCaixa will pay CASER is EUR 262 million
28
