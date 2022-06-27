Caixabank Agrees that VidCaixa Will Buy Sa Nostra Stake
- (PLX AI) – Caixabank hereby reports that it has reached agreements for the acquisition of the company Sa Nostra, Compañía de Seguros de Vida, SA.
- CaixaBank reached an agreement with Caja de Seguros Reunidos, Compañia de Seguros y Reaseguros, S.A. (“CASER”) under which the former’s
- subsidiary, VidaCaixa S.A.U. (“VidaCaixa”), will acquire the latter’s 81.31% stake in Sa Nostra, Compañía de Seguros de Vida, a company that operates in the life insurance and pension plan sectors in the Balearic Islands
- The consideration that VidaCaixa will pay CASER is EUR 262 million
