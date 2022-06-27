Nike Q4 Revenue, EPS Beat Estimates
(PLX AI) – Nike Q4 revenue USD 12,234 million vs. estimate USD 12,100 million.Q4 net income USD 1,439 million vs. estimate USD 1,300 millionQ4 EPS USD 0.9 vs. estimate USD 0.81Q4 gross margin 45% vs. estimate 46.6%
