Ericsson Plans to Close Vonage Transaction Before End of July.
- (PLX AI) – Ericsson update on Ericsson's proposed acquisition of Vonage.
- Ericsson says merger has cleared all other requisite foreign and US regulatory approval requirements
- Ericsson and Vonage remain fully committed to this transaction and are working towards closing before end of July, 2022
