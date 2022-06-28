checkAd

AkzoNobel Names Gregoire Poux-Guillaume New CEO

(PLX AI) – AkzoNobel announces Gregoire Poux-Guillaume as new Chief Executive Officer as of November 1, 2022.He will succeed Thierry Vanlancker, who has been CEO and member of the Board of Management since 2017, and whose term of office is coming to …

