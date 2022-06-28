Veon Posted Q1 Net Loss of USD 97 Million
- (PLX AI) – Veon Q1 net income USD -97 million.
- Group net profit before impairments rose 168% YoY to USD 375 million
- Group net debt/EBITDA was 2.4x as of 31 March
- Cash from operating activities in 1Q22 was USD 565 million, versus USD 596 million in 1Q21
- Says saw continued high single-digit local currency year-on-year growth in the Group’s service revenues, both in April and May
