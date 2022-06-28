Valeo Signs Contracts with BMW for Advanced Driving Assistance Systems
(PLX AI) – Valeo signs major contract with the BMW Group in advanced driving assistance systems.Valeo will provide the ADAS domain controller, sensors and software for parking and maneuvering for BMW's upcoming platform generation "Neue Klasse", due …
- Valeo will provide the ADAS domain controller, sensors and software for parking and maneuvering for BMW's upcoming platform generation "Neue Klasse", due to launch in 2025
- All driving assistance functions will be hosted and processed by the Valeo ADAS domain controller, which will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs
- The system being developed by Valeo, BMW Group and Qualcomm is able to obtain real-time mapping and understanding of the car’s surroundings as well as the interior of the vehicle, the company said
