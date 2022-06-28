Ponsse Divests Russia Subsidiary; Won't Record Any Significant Impairment or Profit
(PLX AI) – Ponsse divests its subsidiary in Russia.Ponsse will not record any significant impairment or profit on its Q2 income statement as a result of the salePrice not disclosed; transaction to complete in Q3Ponsse’s operations in Russia will …
- (PLX AI) – Ponsse divests its subsidiary in Russia.
- Ponsse will not record any significant impairment or profit on its Q2 income statement as a result of the sale
- Price not disclosed; transaction to complete in Q3
- Ponsse’s operations in Russia will transfer to a company owned by Aleksey Voronkevich, whose company Dormashimport has been responsible for the retail of Ponsse forest machines in the eastern parts of Russia since 2007
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0