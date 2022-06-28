DSM-Firmenich update on public exchange offer process
On 31 May 2022, DSM and Firmenich announced that they have entered into a
business combination agreement to establish the leading creation and innovation
partner in nutrition, beauty and well-being. The merger is to be effected
through a public offer for all issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the
capital of DSM in exchange for DSM-Firmenich shares (1:1 exchange ratio) (the
"Offer") and contribution of Firmenich shares to DSM-Firmenich in exchange for
DSM-Firmenich shares and EUR3.5bn in cash (subject to potential adjustments).
Pursuant to Section 7, paragraph 1 sub a of the Netherlands Decree on Public
Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft ), which requires a public
announcement containing a status update on an intended public offer within four
weeks after its initial public announcement, DSM and Firmenich provide the
following joint update on the Offer, also on behalf of DSM-Firmenich.
DSM and Firmenich confirm that they are making good progress on the preparations
for the Offer. It is expected that an offering circular that will serve both as
an offer memorandum for the Offer and as a prospectus for the offering and
admission to listing and trading of DSM-Firmenich shares on Euronext Amsterdam
(the "Offering Circular") will be submitted for review and approval to the
Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets ( Stichting Autoriteit
Financiële Markten , the "AFM") in August and in any event no later than 23
August 2022, which under the applicable Dutch rules is the last permissible date
for submitting the offer memorandum for the Offer to the AFM for approval.
DSM and Firmenich currently anticipate that the proposed combination will close
in H1 2023.
About Firmenich Firmenich is the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and
taste company and has been family-owned for 127 years. The Swiss company
specializes in perfumes, flavors, and ingredients and is renowned for its
world-class research as well as leadership in sustainability. Firmenich
