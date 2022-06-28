DSM-Firmenich update on public exchange offer process

Heerlen, Netherlands and Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION

On 31 May 2022, DSM and Firmenich announced that they have entered into abusiness combination agreement to establish the leading creation and innovationpartner in nutrition, beauty and well-being. The merger is to be effectedthrough a public offer for all issued and outstanding ordinary shares in thecapital of DSM in exchange for DSM-Firmenich shares (1:1 exchange ratio) (the"Offer") and contribution of Firmenich shares to DSM-Firmenich in exchange forDSM-Firmenich shares and EUR3.5bn in cash (subject to potential adjustments).Pursuant to Section 7, paragraph 1 sub a of the Netherlands Decree on PublicTakeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft ), which requires a publicannouncement containing a status update on an intended public offer within fourweeks after its initial public announcement, DSM and Firmenich provide thefollowing joint update on the Offer, also on behalf of DSM-Firmenich.DSM and Firmenich confirm that they are making good progress on the preparationsfor the Offer. It is expected that an offering circular that will serve both asan offer memorandum for the Offer and as a prospectus for the offering andadmission to listing and trading of DSM-Firmenich shares on Euronext Amsterdam(the "Offering Circular") will be submitted for review and approval to theNetherlands Authority for the Financial Markets ( Stichting AutoriteitFinanciële Markten , the "AFM") in August and in any event no later than 23August 2022, which under the applicable Dutch rules is the last permissible datefor submitting the offer memorandum for the Offer to the AFM for approval.DSM and Firmenich currently anticipate that the proposed combination will closein H1 2023.About Firmenich Firmenich is the world's largest privately-owned fragrance andtaste company and has been family-owned for 127 years. The Swiss companyspecializes in perfumes, flavors, and ingredients and is renowned for itsworld-class research as well as leadership in sustainability. Firmenich