Stillfront Falls 4% After SEB Cuts to Sell on Earnings Risks
- (PLX AI) – Stillfront shares fell 4% at the open after SEB analysts downgraded the stock to sell, saying low valuation is overshadowed by growing risks ahead of the earnings report.
- Reopening headwinds may have led to double-digit negative growth for in-app purchases so far in the second quarter, analysts at SEB estimated
- Despite a potential increase in advertising revenue, organic growth may come in below consensus and remain negative: SEB
- Price target remains SEK 20
