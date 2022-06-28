Lanxess Raises Prices for Ion Exchange Resins, Iron Oxide Adsorbers by 10%
- (PLX AI) – Lanxess increases prices for ion exchange resins and iron oxide adsorbers.
- Lanxess will globally increase its basic prices for all Lewatit ion exchange resins and Bayoxide iron oxide adsorbers for water treatment applications by approximately 10 percent
- The price increase will be valid for all new orders placed starting July 1, 2022
