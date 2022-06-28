(PLX AI) – GN Store Nord shares rose 2.75% in early trading after Nordea analysts resumed coverage with a buy rating. Price target DKK 450 implies 82% upsideThe semiconductor shortage could improve faster than previously anticipated, while the …

GN Store Nord Rises 2.75% After Nordea Says Buy on Tailwinds, Potential M&A

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer