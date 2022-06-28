Aurubis Keeps Outlook Unchanged After Hamburg Maintenance
(PLX AI) – Aurubis Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 500-600 million.Maintenance shutdown at Aurubis plant in Hamburg completed successfullyThe shutdown lasted a total of 56 days, 11 days longer than originally planned
