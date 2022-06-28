Grammer Q2 Earnings Significantly Below Last Year; Suspends Dividend Until 2025
(PLX AI) – Grammer says early extension of syndicated loan leads to dividend suspension until 2025.Grammer says earnings development in the second quarter of 2022 significantly below previous year's levelQ2 operating EBIT will come in a range of EUR …
- (PLX AI) – Grammer says early extension of syndicated loan leads to dividend suspension until 2025.
- Grammer says earnings development in the second quarter of 2022 significantly below previous year's level
- Q2 operating EBIT will come in a range of EUR -15 to EUR -10 million, compared to EUR 11.4 million positive last year
- Q2 revenue EUR 505 million, above last year's EUR 468.8 million
- The main reasons for the decline in earnings are significantly higher material, logistics and energy costs, interim and new corona lockdowns in China, and ongoing bottlenecks in the procurement markets, company says
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0