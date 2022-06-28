Deutsche Post Accelerates Buybacks, to Repurchase up to EUR 800 Million by Nov. 7
(PLX AI) – Deutsche Post accelerates share buybacks.Deutsche Post front-load the execution of its share buybacksDeutsche Post plans repurchases in the amount of up to EUR 800 million until November 7
