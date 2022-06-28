checkAd

New Report Details How to Reduce Carbon Emissions by 22% in Global Supply Chain by Adopting a Freight Data Exchange Standard

The Coalition for Reimagined Mobility (https://reimaginedmobility.org/) (ReMo),
a global initiative created to shape policy and ideas for more equitable and
sustainable movement of people and goods around the world, today released a
report that details the impact of freight sector data sharing to improve the
sustainability and reliability of the global supply chain.

The report includes new modeling from the International Transport Forum (ITF),
which found that the adoption of an open freight data exchange standard would
not only improve operational efficiencies across the supply chain, reducing the
unprecedented level of goods stuck at global ports, it will also result in an
estimated 22% reduction in carbon emissions by 2050 and eliminate 2.5 billion
barrels of oil per year.

Freight data exchange standards are open or freely available technical
specifications that define how to share critical information to seamlessly
facilitate global freight logistics. Standardizing the exchange of freight data
will support a transition to widespread software-enabled communication forming
the backbone of better stakeholder coordination across the global supply chain.

Clean Fuel and Electrification Are Not Enough to Decarbonize the Freight Sector

"We need a comprehensive plan of action to decarbonize our global freight
sector," said Mary Nichols, co-chair of the Coalition for Reimagined Mobility .
"Business as usual is not an option. As we transition to increasingly lower
carbon fuels, vessels and vehicles, we must also rapidly deploy technology
solutions that will drive operational efficiencies - and critically needed
climate benefits - across the global supply chain."

ReMo partnered with the ITF to use its globally renowned freight emissions model
to quantify emissions reductions that could be generated by data exchange to
share logistical data in near real-time and streamline the supply chain. The
impact is significant, including:

- A reduction of sea freight emissions by 280 million tons of carbon per year
and road freight emissions by 360 million tons of carbon per year;
- Elimination of 2.5 billion barrels of oil per year; and
- A 6-percent cost savings per ton-kilometer.

A Freight Data Exchange Standard Will Increase Freight System Resilience and
Sustainability While Reducing Oil Dependence.

Digitalization of the freight sector has lagged as market and regulatory
failures have created barriers to change. The time for action is now. The
