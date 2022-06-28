New Report Details How to Reduce Carbon Emissions by 22% in Global Supply Chain by Adopting a Freight Data Exchange Standard

The Coalition for Reimagined Mobility (https://reimaginedmobility.org/) (ReMo),

a global initiative created to shape policy and ideas for more equitable and

sustainable movement of people and goods around the world, today released a

report that details the impact of freight sector data sharing to improve the

sustainability and reliability of the global supply chain.



The report includes new modeling from the International Transport Forum (ITF),

which found that the adoption of an open freight data exchange standard would

not only improve operational efficiencies across the supply chain, reducing the

unprecedented level of goods stuck at global ports, it will also result in an

estimated 22% reduction in carbon emissions by 2050 and eliminate 2.5 billion

barrels of oil per year.



