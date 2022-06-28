Stanley Black & Decker Sells Oil & Gas Business, Takes $125-200 Million Writedown
(PLX AI) – Stanley Black & Decker Reaches Agreement To Sell Its Oil & Gas Business.Stanley Black & Decker expects to incur a pre-tax, non-cash charge of approximately $125 to $200 million related to the write-down of the Oil & Gas net assets
