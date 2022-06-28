Siemens, Volkswagen Investing $450 Million in Electrify America, Valuing it at $2.45 Billion
(PLX AI) – Volkswagen and Siemens invest in Electrify America’s ambitious growth plan.$450 million equity investment supports Electrify America’s expansion plans in U.S. and Canada$2.45 billion post-money valuation for Electrify AmericaSiemens is …
- (PLX AI) – Volkswagen and Siemens invest in Electrify America’s ambitious growth plan.
- $450 million equity investment supports Electrify America’s expansion plans in U.S. and Canada
- $2.45 billion post-money valuation for Electrify America
- Siemens is first external investor in Electrify America LLC and becomes new shareholder; in line with company’s commitment to accelerate the shift to sustainable mobility
- $2.45 billion post-money valuation for Electrify America confirms Volkswagen's successful e-mobility strategy in North America
