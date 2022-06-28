Autogrill Confirms Talks for Combination with Dufry
(PLX AI) – Autogrill confirms discussions with Dufry.With reference to today's press rumors related to a possible transaction involving an industrial combination with the Dufry Group, Autogrill announces, to the extent of its competence and also on …
- With reference to today's press rumors related to a possible transaction involving an industrial combination with the Dufry Group, Autogrill announces, to the extent of its competence and also on the basis of the information received from the controlling shareholder Edizione S.p.A., that there are ongoing discussions, without any exclusivity, regarding a possible integration between the two Groups
