Enlight Energizes Gecama, the Largest Wind Farm in Spain

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Enlight's CEO Gilad Yavetz : "We are proud

to have reached the onset of commercial operation for Gecama, our 329 MW

flagship project in Spain. The project, which is Spain's largest wind farm, was

completed ahead of schedule, highlighting the Company's robust execution

capabilities. We believe that the strategy chosen for the project three years

ago to sell electricity under a merchant model is now showing its results. The

completion of the project is a major milestone for Enlight while also

contributing significantly to the Spanish economy. We would like to thank our

partners in this project, Nordex SE , Elecnor and Typsa for their great

contribution to the project"



Enlight Renewable Energy (https://enlightenergy.co.il/) (TASE: ENLT) reported

Spain's energy authorities awarded it a permit to energize the project and start

a gradual process of commercial operation.



