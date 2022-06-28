checkAd

Enlight Energizes Gecama, the Largest Wind Farm in Spain

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Enlight's CEO Gilad Yavetz : "We are proud
to have reached the onset of commercial operation for Gecama, our 329 MW
flagship project in Spain. The project, which is Spain's largest wind farm, was
completed ahead of schedule, highlighting the Company's robust execution
capabilities. We believe that the strategy chosen for the project three years
ago to sell electricity under a merchant model is now showing its results. The
completion of the project is a major milestone for Enlight while also
contributing significantly to the Spanish economy. We would like to thank our
partners in this project, Nordex SE , Elecnor and Typsa for their great
contribution to the project"

Enlight Renewable Energy (https://enlightenergy.co.il/) (TASE: ENLT) reported
Spain's energy authorities awarded it a permit to energize the project and start
a gradual process of commercial operation.

The 329-megawatt project is expected to provide clean power equivalent to the
total consumption of around 260 thousand households in Spain, saving 150
thousand tons of CO2 emissions annually. Enlight holds 72% in the project
through a special purpose vehicle, together with the Phoenix Group (14.7%), and
the Menora Group (13.3%), two of Israel's largest institutional investors.

At this phase the project company received the Spanish authorities' clearance to
start operating an initial output of 182 megawatts. Enlight expects to fully
commercialize the entire 329 MW capacity within several weeks.

Gecama is currently Enlight's largest operational project. In its first year of
commercial operation, and based on the market futures, it is expected to
generate total revenues of appx. 74-82 million Euros and an EBITDA of 62-70
million Euros .

Enlight Renewable Energy , founded in 2008, trades on the Tel-Aviv-125 Index.
With 98% of its shares held by the public, Enlight is a leading company in the
development, financing, construction, and operations of renewable energy
generation projects. The company has operations in Europe, US and Israel with a
diversified portfolio of income-generating projects, project during
construction, pre-construction and with signed PPA agreements that total over
3.7GW and an additional 13.3GW in development stages. Enlight enjoys consistent
growth in revenues from long term electricity sales of its yielding assets, and
in parallel increasing its diversification to additional markets and clean
energy segments.

For more information, contact Zohar Dublin, Scherf Communications

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849161/Enlight_Gecama_Wind_Farm.jpg

Contact:

+972-52-5977553

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/134821/5259549
OTS: Enlight Renewable Energy



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  26   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Enlight Energizes Gecama, the Largest Wind Farm in Spain Enlight's CEO Gilad Yavetz : "We are proud to have reached the onset of commercial operation for Gecama, our 329 MW flagship project in Spain. The project, which is Spain's largest wind farm, was completed ahead of schedule, highlighting the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Strohfeuer, Kommentar zur türkischen Lira von Stefan Reccius
Clean Logistics feiert Weltpremiere des Wasserstoff Zero Emission Trucks "fyuriant", ...
Generalversammlung der REWE-ZENTRALFINANZ eG / Erich Stockhausen als Vorsitzender des Aufsichtsrats ...
Novavax COVID-19-Impfstoff Nuvaxovid(TM) vom CHMP zur erweiterten bedingten Zulassung in der ...
SAS übernimmt Kamakura: Innovative Risikotechnologie für den Finanzsektor
Misstrauische Kunden? Experte verrät 3 Qualitätsbeweise, die Unternehmen vorab erbringen ...
Exklusive Partnerschaft: Cannamedical Pharma und Cannabis-Anwalt LitoLaw
Deutsche Hotels in der Krise: So können sich Hoteliers trotz zunehmender Auslandsreisen am Markt behaupten (FOTO)
EcoFlow bringt modulare Stromversorgungslösungen für Wohnmobile und Insellösungen ...
RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards 2022: Meister zum "Overall Team Collaboration Company of the Year" gekürt / Jährliche ...
Titel
Erfolgreicher Kurs bestätigt: Sparda-Bank BW kann auch weiterhin auf Verwahrentgelt und Negativzinsen verzichten
The Conti Enterprise: Ransomware-Gang veröffentlichte Daten von 850 Unternehmen (47 aus Deutschland) (FOTO)
APCOA gemeinsam mit WORLD OF LOCKERS auf der Messe Last Mile City Logistics in Berlin
Debatte um AKW-Laufzeitverlängerungen / Neue Analyse zeigt: Atomkraftwerke sind keine Garantie für Versorgungssicherheit in der Energiekrise
Deutschlands Spar-Champions 2022 / Günstige Anbieter in Zeiten hoher Inflation - Auszeichnung ...
Auftragseingänge April 2022: Baukonjunktur verliert an Schwung
Schwarz Gruppe stärkt digitales Geschäft: Höchste Sicherheit durch revolutionäre Technologie von XM Cyber (FOTO)
Polestar erfolgreich an der Nasdaq gelistet (FOTO)
A b s c h l u s s b e r i c h t - Im Zeichen von Nachhaltigkeit, Innovation und neuen Technologien ...
Angebot an Neubauwohnungen trotz schwächelnder Bautätigkeit gestiegen (FOTO)
Titel
Münchner Start-up wird zum Vorreiter der grünen Luftfahrt: VAERIDION entwickelt Elektro-Flugzeug mit bis zu 500 Kilometern Reichweite für emissionsfreie ...
Immobilienpreise und Bauzinsen steigen: Dennoch lohnt sich Wohneigentum - Wüstenrot informiert
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
Valours Venture-Portfolio-Unternehmen Skolem Technologies erhält 20 Millionen Dollar in einer ...
Abgasskandal: EuGH-Generalanwalt widerspricht im Thermofenster-Streit BGH / Verbraucher hat Ansprüche ...
Umsteuern tut not, Kommentar zur DWS von Wolf Brandes
EuGH-Gutachten: Geringere Hürden für Abgasskandal-Schadensersatz
Bitget ernennt Gracy Chen zur Geschäftsführerin
IAQG selects SAE International as global publisher of standards (FOTO)
KUBIKx und Ninepointfive investieren drei Millionen Euro in neuen Kommunikationsdienst für ...
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
Münchner Start-up wird zum Vorreiter der grünen Luftfahrt: VAERIDION entwickelt Elektro-Flugzeug mit bis zu 500 Kilometern Reichweite für emissionsfreie ...