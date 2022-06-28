PartnerVine launches access to UBS' regulatory know-how
Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) - Today, PartnerVine launched access to UBS' regulatory
know-how on the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"), Financial Institutions
Act ("FinIA") and revised Collective Investment Schemes Act ("revCISA"). The
products have been prepared by UBS to provide access to the elements of UBS'
regulatory knowledge.
The UBS knowledge collection consists of 630+ questions and answers which have
been developed for Swiss financial service providers. With the Q&As as its core
element, the know-how collection includes decision trees, glossary, tables,
graphics and cross-references to related topics. With access to this know-how,
financial service providers in Switzerland can tap into UBS's knowledge on Swiss
regulations. This information is made available in English in an intuitive and
seamless way on the platform of PartnerVine. Sample operational documents and
client-facing forms are made available in four languages (English, German,
French and Italian).
know-how on the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"), Financial Institutions
Act ("FinIA") and revised Collective Investment Schemes Act ("revCISA"). The
products have been prepared by UBS to provide access to the elements of UBS'
regulatory knowledge.
The UBS knowledge collection consists of 630+ questions and answers which have
been developed for Swiss financial service providers. With the Q&As as its core
element, the know-how collection includes decision trees, glossary, tables,
graphics and cross-references to related topics. With access to this know-how,
financial service providers in Switzerland can tap into UBS's knowledge on Swiss
regulations. This information is made available in English in an intuitive and
seamless way on the platform of PartnerVine. Sample operational documents and
client-facing forms are made available in four languages (English, German,
French and Italian).
"UBS is offering access to practical Q&As on FinSA, FinIA and revCISA that they
have developed for Swiss financial service providers," says Jordan Urstadt, CEO
of PartnerVine. "It is much easier and cost-effective especially for smaller
Swiss financial service providers to plug in to UBS's knowledge than develop it
themselves. Because it is the first time that a large company has provided
comprehensive access to their legal know-how, it is a major milestone for legal
operations globally."
"PartnerVine's platform allows us to share our legal know-how on regulatory
matters with other Swiss financial service providers helping them to navigate
the complex regulatory environment," says Barbara Koch-Lehmann, Group General
Counsel COO at UBS.
PartnerVine's platform offers either full access to the complete package or
topic-specific access to separate smaller bundles focused on specific issues
like Scope, Client Classification, Information Duties & Communication and
Documentation & Delivery of Documents as well as selected subtopics such as e.g.
material or personal Scope. The types of forms in the packages include, among
others, client classification forms and the client communications that UBS'
Group General Counsel has developed to comply with the requirements of the Swiss
regulations. The guidance and forms are delivered as pdfs "as is", i.e. as
static documents.
UBS Business Solutions AG is a subsidiary of the UBS group, the largest Swiss
bank.
About PartnerVine: PartnerVine is the marketplace for legal products.
PartnerVine's solutions help buyers do more with software, and large companies
and law firms scale their software. PartnerVine has offices in Zurich and New
York.
mailto:jurstadt@partnervine.com
For more information:
www.partnervine.comJordan Urstadt
PartnerVine
+41 79 953 4196
jurstadt@partnervine.comLogo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1846222/PartnerVine_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163992/5259552
OTS: PartnerVine
have developed for Swiss financial service providers," says Jordan Urstadt, CEO
of PartnerVine. "It is much easier and cost-effective especially for smaller
Swiss financial service providers to plug in to UBS's knowledge than develop it
themselves. Because it is the first time that a large company has provided
comprehensive access to their legal know-how, it is a major milestone for legal
operations globally."
"PartnerVine's platform allows us to share our legal know-how on regulatory
matters with other Swiss financial service providers helping them to navigate
the complex regulatory environment," says Barbara Koch-Lehmann, Group General
Counsel COO at UBS.
PartnerVine's platform offers either full access to the complete package or
topic-specific access to separate smaller bundles focused on specific issues
like Scope, Client Classification, Information Duties & Communication and
Documentation & Delivery of Documents as well as selected subtopics such as e.g.
material or personal Scope. The types of forms in the packages include, among
others, client classification forms and the client communications that UBS'
Group General Counsel has developed to comply with the requirements of the Swiss
regulations. The guidance and forms are delivered as pdfs "as is", i.e. as
static documents.
UBS Business Solutions AG is a subsidiary of the UBS group, the largest Swiss
bank.
About PartnerVine: PartnerVine is the marketplace for legal products.
PartnerVine's solutions help buyers do more with software, and large companies
and law firms scale their software. PartnerVine has offices in Zurich and New
York.
mailto:jurstadt@partnervine.com
For more information:
www.partnervine.comJordan Urstadt
PartnerVine
+41 79 953 4196
jurstadt@partnervine.comLogo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1846222/PartnerVine_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163992/5259552
OTS: PartnerVine
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 28 | 0 |