PartnerVine launches access to UBS' regulatory know-how

Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) - Today, PartnerVine launched access to UBS' regulatory

know-how on the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"), Financial Institutions

Act ("FinIA") and revised Collective Investment Schemes Act ("revCISA"). The

products have been prepared by UBS to provide access to the elements of UBS'

regulatory knowledge.



The UBS knowledge collection consists of 630+ questions and answers which have

been developed for Swiss financial service providers. With the Q&As as its core

element, the know-how collection includes decision trees, glossary, tables,

graphics and cross-references to related topics. With access to this know-how,

financial service providers in Switzerland can tap into UBS's knowledge on Swiss

regulations. This information is made available in English in an intuitive and

seamless way on the platform of PartnerVine. Sample operational documents and

client-facing forms are made available in four languages (English, German,

French and Italian).



