Walgreens Decides to Retain Ownership of Boots Business
(PLX AI) – Walgreens Boots Alliance Concludes Strategic Review and Decides to Retain Ownership of its Successful Boots Business.Decision to keep its Boots and No7 Beauty Company businesses under its existing ownershipThis marks the conclusion of the …
- (PLX AI) – Walgreens Boots Alliance Concludes Strategic Review and Decides to Retain Ownership of its Successful Boots Business.
- Decision to keep its Boots and No7 Beauty Company businesses under its existing ownership
- This marks the conclusion of the review that began in January in line with the Company’s strategic priorities
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0