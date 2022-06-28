checkAd

Walgreens Decides to Retain Ownership of Boots Business

  • (PLX AI) – Walgreens Boots Alliance Concludes Strategic Review and Decides to Retain Ownership of its Successful Boots Business.
  • Decision to keep its Boots and No7 Beauty Company businesses under its existing ownership
  • This marks the conclusion of the review that began in January in line with the Company’s strategic priorities
Autor: PLX AI
