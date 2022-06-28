Vestas Gets Wind Turbine Order for 73 MW in Poland
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 73 MW order from PAK-Polska Czysta Energia sp. z o.o, for the Czluchow wind project in Northern Poland.
- The order includes the supply, installation, and commissioning of 33 V110-2.2 MW turbines installed at a hub height of 120m.
- Vestas will also service the turbines under a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
