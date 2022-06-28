(PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 73 MW order from PAK-Polska Czysta Energia sp. z o.o, for the Czluchow wind project in Northern Poland. The order includes the supply, installation, and commissioning of 33 V110-2.2 MW turbines installed at a hub …

Vestas Gets Wind Turbine Order for 73 MW in Poland

