Hamburg, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Former US-Secretary Henry Kissingeradvocated in an interview with stern magazine for continuing the dialogue withRussa and with President Wladimir Putin. Kissinger said: "The war will endsomeday. After the war the relationship of Ukraine to Russia will have to beredefined. The relationship of Europe to Russia will also have to be redefinedat the end of the war because Russia will continue to play an important factorin international relations. But if Russia were to dissolve as a result of thewar, the chaos that would exist in Central Asia and in the Middle East would beanother disturbing element."Answering the question if peace will only be possible after Putin has beenremoved, he said: "It's likely that the agreement will have to be made withPutin. If Putin were to be overthrown, it would certainly ease the negotiations.But when all the other objectives are achieved and you continue the war for thepurpose of overthrowing Putin, that would in my opinion not have public supportno matter how unpopular Putin is at the moment."Kissinger said furthermore: "It is a very fragile situation when two nuclearpowers are contesting over a non-nuclear power's territory. With the respect ofthe use of the threat of nuclear weapons by Russia we cannot possibly yield tothat. For two reasons. First, the irony of the historic evolution since WorldWar 2 is that enormous sums were spent on nuclear weapons, they have beenrefined many times, and yet no country has been willing to use them because theydidn't know how to control the consequences. So, if Putin, if Russia crossedthat line, that has to be rebuffed. It can't be tolerated that a settlement ismade under a nuclear threat because it would change the world.

Interview was conducted by: Gregor Peter Schmitz, Jan Christoph Wiechmann