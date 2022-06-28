stern magazine exclusive Henry Kissinger argues against a coup against Putin: "It is likely that a peace agreement will have to be made with Putin" - but the West should not "tolerate" a Russian nuclear threat
Hamburg, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Former US-Secretary Henry Kissinger
advocated in an interview with stern magazine for continuing the dialogue with
Russa and with President Wladimir Putin. Kissinger said: "The war will end
someday. After the war the relationship of Ukraine to Russia will have to be
redefined. The relationship of Europe to Russia will also have to be redefined
at the end of the war because Russia will continue to play an important factor
in international relations. But if Russia were to dissolve as a result of the
war, the chaos that would exist in Central Asia and in the Middle East would be
another disturbing element."
Answering the question if peace will only be possible after Putin has been
removed, he said: "It's likely that the agreement will have to be made with
Putin. If Putin were to be overthrown, it would certainly ease the negotiations.
But when all the other objectives are achieved and you continue the war for the
purpose of overthrowing Putin, that would in my opinion not have public support
no matter how unpopular Putin is at the moment."
Kissinger said furthermore: "It is a very fragile situation when two nuclear
powers are contesting over a non-nuclear power's territory. With the respect of
the use of the threat of nuclear weapons by Russia we cannot possibly yield to
that. For two reasons. First, the irony of the historic evolution since World
War 2 is that enormous sums were spent on nuclear weapons, they have been
refined many times, and yet no country has been willing to use them because they
didn't know how to control the consequences. So, if Putin, if Russia crossed
that line, that has to be rebuffed. It can't be tolerated that a settlement is
made under a nuclear threat because it would change the world.
You can find the full interview here: https://ots.de/v85nAa
Interview was conducted by: Gregor Peter Schmitz, Jan Christoph Wiechmann
Contact: Oliver Creutz mailto:creutz.oliver@stern.de +49 40 3703 7248 or
mailto:fuchs.cornelia@stern.de +49 151 64955043
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/6329/5259974
OTS: Gruner+Jahr, STERN
advocated in an interview with stern magazine for continuing the dialogue with
Russa and with President Wladimir Putin. Kissinger said: "The war will end
someday. After the war the relationship of Ukraine to Russia will have to be
redefined. The relationship of Europe to Russia will also have to be redefined
at the end of the war because Russia will continue to play an important factor
in international relations. But if Russia were to dissolve as a result of the
war, the chaos that would exist in Central Asia and in the Middle East would be
another disturbing element."
Answering the question if peace will only be possible after Putin has been
removed, he said: "It's likely that the agreement will have to be made with
Putin. If Putin were to be overthrown, it would certainly ease the negotiations.
But when all the other objectives are achieved and you continue the war for the
purpose of overthrowing Putin, that would in my opinion not have public support
no matter how unpopular Putin is at the moment."
Kissinger said furthermore: "It is a very fragile situation when two nuclear
powers are contesting over a non-nuclear power's territory. With the respect of
the use of the threat of nuclear weapons by Russia we cannot possibly yield to
that. For two reasons. First, the irony of the historic evolution since World
War 2 is that enormous sums were spent on nuclear weapons, they have been
refined many times, and yet no country has been willing to use them because they
didn't know how to control the consequences. So, if Putin, if Russia crossed
that line, that has to be rebuffed. It can't be tolerated that a settlement is
made under a nuclear threat because it would change the world.
You can find the full interview here: https://ots.de/v85nAa
Interview was conducted by: Gregor Peter Schmitz, Jan Christoph Wiechmann
Contact: Oliver Creutz mailto:creutz.oliver@stern.de +49 40 3703 7248 or
mailto:fuchs.cornelia@stern.de +49 151 64955043
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/6329/5259974
OTS: Gruner+Jahr, STERN
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 28 | 0 |