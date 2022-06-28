STIHL sets up new production site for electric and battery-operated products in Romania (FOTO)

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Waiblingen (ots) - The STIHL Group is to expand its international manufacturingnetwork by investing around 125 million euros in the coming years in a newproduction site for electric and battery-operated products in Oradea, Romania.This will enable the family-owned company not only to increase its productioncapacities, but also to strengthen the flexibility and resilience of its supplychains. "Battery-powered products represent the fastest-growing market for STIHLat the present time," says Martin Schwarz, STIHL Executive Board Member forManufacturing and Materials. "We expect demand for these products to continuerising faster than any other category in the years ahead. This means that ourTirol plant, which currently manufactures a large portion of our battery-poweredrange, will one day reach the limits of its space and capacities. The newlocation in Romania will add to our global manufacturing network and keep us inthe best possible position to continue supplying our customers withbattery-operated products in the future." The newly formed production companyANDREAS STIHL Power Tools S.R.L., which is set to begin operating in Oradea inmid-2024, will create some 500 new jobs for the STIHL Group in the long term.Close to key markets and a good infrastructureThe new plant will be built in Oradea's Eurobusiness I Industrial Park andcomprises approximately 147,000 square meters. The contract was signed on June28, 2022 by STIHL, the City of Oradea, and the Romanian marketing company ADLOSa., which manages the industrial park on behalf of the city. "STIHL generates alarge share of its battery-operated power tool sales in Europe," says STIHLExecutive Board Member Martin Schwarz. "The city's outstanding links to our keymarkets, its highly advanced infrastructure, and the strong economic environmentwere all compelling reasons to choose Oradea." The mayor of Oradea, FlorinBirta, is delighted to welcome the company to his city: "STIHL's new location isa strategic investment in the municipality of Oradea."State-of-the-art new building as an investment in the futureThe new STIHL plant in Romania will be a state-of-the-art manufacturing facilitydesigned according to the principles of lean production and is to feature a highdegree of digitalization in production. In addition to the production halls, thesite will comprise offices, a cafeteria, and break rooms for employees. STIHL'splans for the new building also take into account the company's climate targets