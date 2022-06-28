STIHL sets up new production site for electric and battery-operated products in Romania (FOTO)
Waiblingen (ots) - The STIHL Group is to expand its international manufacturing
network by investing around 125 million euros in the coming years in a new
production site for electric and battery-operated products in Oradea, Romania.
This will enable the family-owned company not only to increase its production
capacities, but also to strengthen the flexibility and resilience of its supply
chains. "Battery-powered products represent the fastest-growing market for STIHL
at the present time," says Martin Schwarz, STIHL Executive Board Member for
Manufacturing and Materials. "We expect demand for these products to continue
rising faster than any other category in the years ahead. This means that our
Tirol plant, which currently manufactures a large portion of our battery-powered
range, will one day reach the limits of its space and capacities. The new
location in Romania will add to our global manufacturing network and keep us in
the best possible position to continue supplying our customers with
battery-operated products in the future." The newly formed production company
ANDREAS STIHL Power Tools S.R.L., which is set to begin operating in Oradea in
mid-2024, will create some 500 new jobs for the STIHL Group in the long term.
Close to key markets and a good infrastructure
The new plant will be built in Oradea's Eurobusiness I Industrial Park and
comprises approximately 147,000 square meters. The contract was signed on June
28, 2022 by STIHL, the City of Oradea, and the Romanian marketing company ADLO
Sa., which manages the industrial park on behalf of the city. "STIHL generates a
large share of its battery-operated power tool sales in Europe," says STIHL
Executive Board Member Martin Schwarz. "The city's outstanding links to our key
markets, its highly advanced infrastructure, and the strong economic environment
were all compelling reasons to choose Oradea." The mayor of Oradea, Florin
Birta, is delighted to welcome the company to his city: "STIHL's new location is
a strategic investment in the municipality of Oradea."
State-of-the-art new building as an investment in the future
The new STIHL plant in Romania will be a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility
designed according to the principles of lean production and is to feature a high
degree of digitalization in production. In addition to the production halls, the
site will comprise offices, a cafeteria, and break rooms for employees. STIHL's
plans for the new building also take into account the company's climate targets
