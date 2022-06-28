checkAd

PokerStars officially launches in hometown Ontario

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - PokerStars, part of Flutter Entertainment, announced
today it has been granted a full registration to operate in the Canadian
province of Ontario, by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

The registration provides for a regulated offering to the community in Ontario,
across PokerStars' three verticals of poker, casino, and sport, featuring many
of the gaming products that players know and love, while presenting a localised
schedule and offering, as well as experiences and benefits that only PokerStars
can offer. With more than 5,000 games, poker, blackjack and much more, available
24/7, the in-app and online experience provides consumers with a variety of
exciting ways to play and be rewarded.

"In many respects Ontario is our home market, given the first ever hand of
PokerStars was played here over 20 years ago, so we are thrilled about the new
regulated environment within which our players can play", said Tom Warren, MD -
Marketing. "A lot has changed in that time, but our commitment to offering our
players the most epic and thrilling experience in the market hasn't - and we
can't wait to get started."

To mark the launch of the new PokerStars CAON platform, PokerStars will be
hosting a special launch series, the Ontario Platinum Series, exclusively for
those in Ontario from July 10 -18, offering a $1.5 million guaranteed prize
pool.

There is much more ahead in Ontario this summer with epic events and experiences
in the works for players who join the PokerStars family, including a fantastic
rewards programme, which will give players double rewards throughout July and
August, in addition to a new weekly flagship event, known as the New Sunday
Majors, which will be a special Sunday tournament with a $100k guaranteed prize
pool.

PokerStars is also looking forward to working closely with its gaming partner
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment to provide players with epic rewards,
opportunities, and experiences.

For players outside Ontario, PokerStars will continue to provide their current
offering.

For any further information, please contact mailto:press@pokerstars.com .

Play Responsibly! For more information on responsible gaming please visit our
website at https://www.PokerStars.net/about/responsible-gaming/
(https://www.pokerstars.net/about/responsible-gaming/)

CONTACT: mailto:press@pokerstars.com

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164298/PokerStars_Logo.jpg

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849393/PokerStars.jpg

Contact:

Brian Comms,
(+1) 267 864 7162

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/81109/5260028
OTS: PokerStars



