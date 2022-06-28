PokerStars officially launches in hometown Ontario

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - PokerStars, part of Flutter Entertainment, announced

today it has been granted a full registration to operate in the Canadian

province of Ontario, by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).



The registration provides for a regulated offering to the community in Ontario,

across PokerStars' three verticals of poker, casino, and sport, featuring many

of the gaming products that players know and love, while presenting a localised

schedule and offering, as well as experiences and benefits that only PokerStars

can offer. With more than 5,000 games, poker, blackjack and much more, available

24/7, the in-app and online experience provides consumers with a variety of

exciting ways to play and be rewarded.



