Veon Says Revenue Rose 1.3% in First 5 Months of 2022

(PLX AI) – Veon Group five-month consolidated revenue is in positive territory, up by 1.3% in reported currency, and by 8.7% YoY in local currency terms.Says six of our eight countries reporting double-digit local currency revenue growth for the …

  • Says six of our eight countries reporting double-digit local currency revenue growth for the period
  • Says operations are growing their subscriber base, improving their user engagement, reducing churn, increasing their ARPU levels and gaining market share
