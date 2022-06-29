checkAd

Maersk Drilling Gets Contract with Shell in North Sea

(PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling secured a contract from Shell UK Ltd for the provision of the harsh-environment jack-up rig Maersk Resilient for the drilling of the Pensacola well in the UK sector of the North SeaThe contract is expected to commence in …

  • (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling secured a contract from Shell UK Ltd for the provision of the harsh-environment jack-up rig Maersk Resilient for the drilling of the Pensacola well in the UK sector of the North Sea
  • The contract is expected to commence in the second half of 2022, in direct continuation of the rig’s previous work scope with Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij (NAM), with an estimated duration of approximately two months
Autor: PLX AI
