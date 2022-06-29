checkAd

Mowi Gains as Carnegie Double Upgrades on Strong Prices

(PLX AI) – Mowi is a global leader set to benefit from strong prices, analysts at Carnegie said, upgrading their recommendation to buy from sell after a change of analyst. Price target NOK 260 implies 12% upside from yesterday's closeWith global …

  • (PLX AI) – Mowi is a global leader set to benefit from strong prices, analysts at Carnegie said, upgrading their recommendation to buy from sell after a change of analyst.
  • Price target NOK 260 implies 12% upside from yesterday's close
  • With global supply of farmed Atlantic salmon set to decrease by around 1% this year, prices will remain high going forward, Carnegie said
  • Mowi stands to gain from contracts being renewed at higher price levels through the value chain, while its global presence gives diversification from biological risk: Carnegie
  • Mowi shares were up 1.2% in early trading
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  41   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Mowi Gains as Carnegie Double Upgrades on Strong Prices (PLX AI) – Mowi is a global leader set to benefit from strong prices, analysts at Carnegie said, upgrading their recommendation to buy from sell after a change of analyst. Price target NOK 260 implies 12% upside from yesterday's closeWith global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
K+S Signs Cooperation Agreement with Cinis
Deutsche Post Accelerates Buybacks, to Repurchase up to EUR 800 Million by Nov. 7
TeamViewer Drops 2% as BofA Cuts Price Target, Reiterates Underperform on Execution Risk
Siemens, Volkswagen Investing $450 Million in Electrify America, Valuing it at $2.45 Billion
Autogrill Confirms Talks for Combination with Dufry
Stanley Black & Decker Sells Oil & Gas Business, Takes $125-200 Million Writedown
Vestas Gets Wind Turbine Order for 73 MW in Poland
Grammer Q2 Earnings Significantly Below Last Year; Suspends Dividend Until 2025
Nokian Tyres to Exit Russia; Takes EUR 300 Million Impairment in Q2
Walgreens Decides to Retain Ownership of Boots Business
Titel
Plug Power Targets Sales of $3 Billion, Operating Income Margin Over 17% in 2025
Siemens Energy, Air Liquide Form JV for Hydrogen Electrolyzers
Lufthansa Reactivates Airbus A380 from Summer 2023
Ipsen to Buy Epizyme for $1.45 per Share
Carnival Q2 Revenue $2.4 Billion vs. Estimate $2.77 Billion (1) 
Siemens Mobility Gets Order for Another 50 Charger Locomotives from Amtrak
Norwegian Air Finalizes Agrement to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft
Schouw Agrees with Ahlstrom Capital to Merge GPV and Enics
NCAB Buys Kestrel in the UK for SEK 103 Million
K+S Signs Cooperation Agreement with Cinis
Titel
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Plug Power Targets Sales of $3 Billion, Operating Income Margin Over 17% in 2025
Siemens Energy, Air Liquide Form JV for Hydrogen Electrolyzers
Lufthansa Reactivates Airbus A380 from Summer 2023
Resmed to Buy Medifox Dan for $1 Billion
Nel Gets Alkaline Electrolyser Order for Over EUR 3 Million
Schneider Electric Sells Eurotherm Unit; Terms Not Disclosed
Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After Monkeypox Vaccine Supply Contract with European HERA
Ipsen to Buy Epizyme for $1.45 per Share
Carnival Q2 Revenue $2.4 Billion vs. Estimate $2.77 Billion (1) 
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023