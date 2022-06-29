Mowi Gains as Carnegie Double Upgrades on Strong Prices
(PLX AI) – Mowi is a global leader set to benefit from strong prices, analysts at Carnegie said, upgrading their recommendation to buy from sell after a change of analyst. Price target NOK 260 implies 12% upside from yesterday's closeWith global …
- (PLX AI) – Mowi is a global leader set to benefit from strong prices, analysts at Carnegie said, upgrading their recommendation to buy from sell after a change of analyst.
- Price target NOK 260 implies 12% upside from yesterday's close
- With global supply of farmed Atlantic salmon set to decrease by around 1% this year, prices will remain high going forward, Carnegie said
- Mowi stands to gain from contracts being renewed at higher price levels through the value chain, while its global presence gives diversification from biological risk: Carnegie
- Mowi shares were up 1.2% in early trading
