JP Hospitality acquires tradition-rich vintage hotel in heart of Madonna di Campiglio's town centre / Fourth acquisition by Viennese investor group in 2022

Vienna (ots) - The JP Hospitality Investors Club has acquired Hotel Milano in

Madonna di Campiglio (altitude: 1,600 metres), a property surrounded by the

breathtaking mountain scenery of the Brenta Dolomites.



Daniel Jelitzka, founder of JP Immobilien Group and chairman of the Advisory

Board at JP Hospitality, explained that the acquisition of Hotel Milano fits

into the Investors Club's strategy very well: "Madonna di Campiglio is a

one-of-a-kind ski town in the northern Italian Alps with its own unique charm,

and it offers the ideal conditions for a wide range of winter and summer tourist

activities. With a refurbished, hip hotel and an attractive range of culinary

offerings, we will cover the resilient and very much in demand lifestyle segment

here."



