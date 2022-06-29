JP Hospitality acquires tradition-rich vintage hotel in heart of Madonna di Campiglio's town centre / Fourth acquisition by Viennese investor group in 2022
Vienna (ots) - The JP Hospitality Investors Club has acquired Hotel Milano in
Madonna di Campiglio (altitude: 1,600 metres), a property surrounded by the
breathtaking mountain scenery of the Brenta Dolomites.
Daniel Jelitzka, founder of JP Immobilien Group and chairman of the Advisory
Board at JP Hospitality, explained that the acquisition of Hotel Milano fits
into the Investors Club's strategy very well: "Madonna di Campiglio is a
one-of-a-kind ski town in the northern Italian Alps with its own unique charm,
and it offers the ideal conditions for a wide range of winter and summer tourist
activities. With a refurbished, hip hotel and an attractive range of culinary
offerings, we will cover the resilient and very much in demand lifestyle segment
here."
The hotel offers around 50 rooms and is located in the middle of the pedestrian
zone in the Alpine village of Madonna di Campiglio, roughly a one-minute walk
from the valley chairlift station for the famous World Cup race course. In
collaboration with an international operator, the hotel will be renovated and
repositioned as a mid to upscale Alpine lifestyle hotel.
"We will give an existing property a modern update with a clear design and
develop it into an Alpine lifestyle hotel located in one of Europe's most
attractive Alpine winter and summer tourist destinations," commented Lukas
Euler-Rolle, CEO of JP Hospitality, enthusiastically.
Gebhard Schachermayer, CAM of JP Hospitality, pointed out that "the vintage
hotel features an ideal location in the heart of the town centre and has
tremendous catch-up potential with modern F&B and wellness offerings."
For enquiries, please contact:
Petra Menasse-Eibensteiner / JP Immobilien
+43 699 126 39 220
mailto:petra@menassemenasse.at
