Vestas Gets 86 MW Wind Turbine Order in USA
(PLX AI) – Vestas has received an 86 MW order from Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) to repower the Solano Wind Project Phase 4 wind farm in California, USA. The order consists of 19 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines, which will replace the …
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has received an 86 MW order from Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) to repower the Solano Wind Project Phase 4 wind farm in California, USA.
- The order consists of 19 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines, which will replace the site's current legacy V47-660 kW wind turbines
- With this order, the collective Solano Wind Project will have a total capacity of about 300 MW
