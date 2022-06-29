McCormick Q2 Earnings Below Expectations as Sales Decline
(PLX AI) – McCormick Q2 operating income USD 157 million.Q2 adjusted operating income USD 174 million vs. estimate USD 242 millionQ2 EPS USD 0.44Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.48 vs. estimate USD 0.65Outlook FY EPS USD 2.89-2.94Sales declined 1% in the …
