McCormick Q2 Earnings Below Expectations as Sales Decline

(PLX AI) – McCormick Q2 operating income USD 157 million.Q2 adjusted operating income USD 174 million vs. estimate USD 242 millionQ2 EPS USD 0.44Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.48 vs. estimate USD 0.65Outlook FY EPS USD 2.89-2.94Sales declined 1% in the …

  • (PLX AI) – McCormick Q2 operating income USD 157 million.
  • Q2 adjusted operating income USD 174 million vs. estimate USD 242 million
  • Q2 EPS USD 0.44
  • Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.48 vs. estimate USD 0.65
  • Outlook FY EPS USD 2.89-2.94
  • Sales declined 1% in the second quarter with impact from COVID-related lockdowns in China and the conflict in Ukraine
  • CEO says impact was greater than expected due to continuing cost escalation
  • Says expect our pricing actions and other levers to begin to outpace cost pressures in the second half of this year and to fully offset the cost pressures over time
