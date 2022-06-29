checkAd

General Mills Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees FY Organic Growth 4-5%

(PLX AI) – Q4 sales USD 4,900 million vs. estimate USD 4,800 millionQ4 gross margin 36.2%Q4 operating profit USD 1,000 millionQ4 adjusted EPS USD 1.12 vs. estimate USD 1.01Q4 adjusted gross margin 33.8% vs. estimate 33.8%Outlook FY organic growth …

  • (PLX AI) – Q4 sales USD 4,900 million vs. estimate USD 4,800 million
  • Q4 gross margin 36.2%
  • Q4 operating profit USD 1,000 million
  • Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.12 vs. estimate USD 1.01
  • Q4 adjusted gross margin 33.8% vs. estimate 33.8%
  • Outlook FY organic growth 4-5%
  • Adjusted operating profit is expected to range between down 2 percent and up 1 percent in constant currency from the base of $3.2 billion reported in fiscal 2022, including a 3-point net headwind from divestitures and acquisitions announced or closed in fiscal 2022
  • Adjusted diluted EPS are expected to range between flat and up 3 percent in constant currency from the base of $3.94 earned in fiscal 2022, including a 3-point net headwind from divestitures and acquisitions announced or closed in fiscal 2022


So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 70,88$, was eine Steigerung von +0,88% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  10   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

General Mills Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees FY Organic Growth 4-5% (PLX AI) – Q4 sales USD 4,900 million vs. estimate USD 4,800 millionQ4 gross margin 36.2%Q4 operating profit USD 1,000 millionQ4 adjusted EPS USD 1.12 vs. estimate USD 1.01Q4 adjusted gross margin 33.8% vs. estimate 33.8%Outlook FY organic growth …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
K+S Signs Cooperation Agreement with Cinis
TeamViewer Drops 2% as BofA Cuts Price Target, Reiterates Underperform on Execution Risk
Vestas Gets Wind Turbine Order for 73 MW in Poland
Mowi Gains as Carnegie Double Upgrades on Strong Prices
Nokian Tyres to Exit Russia; Takes EUR 300 Million Impairment in Q2
Walgreens Decides to Retain Ownership of Boots Business
H&M Q2 Earnings Comfortably Ahead of Estimates; Starts SEK 3 Billion Buyback
Maersk Drilling Gets Contract with Shell in North Sea
TGS to Buy Bagseis Fairfield in NOK 2.33 Billion Deal
Hornbach Reiterates Adj. EBIT Guidance to Low Double-Digit Percentage Decline
Titel
Plug Power Targets Sales of $3 Billion, Operating Income Margin Over 17% in 2025
Siemens Energy, Air Liquide Form JV for Hydrogen Electrolyzers
Lufthansa Reactivates Airbus A380 from Summer 2023
Ipsen to Buy Epizyme for $1.45 per Share
Carnival Q2 Revenue $2.4 Billion vs. Estimate $2.77 Billion (1) 
Siemens Mobility Gets Order for Another 50 Charger Locomotives from Amtrak
Norwegian Air Finalizes Agrement to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft
NCAB Buys Kestrel in the UK for SEK 103 Million
K+S Signs Cooperation Agreement with Cinis
NKT to Sell Photonics Unit for EUR 205 Million
Titel
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Plug Power Targets Sales of $3 Billion, Operating Income Margin Over 17% in 2025
Siemens Energy, Air Liquide Form JV for Hydrogen Electrolyzers
Lufthansa Reactivates Airbus A380 from Summer 2023
Resmed to Buy Medifox Dan for $1 Billion
Nel Gets Alkaline Electrolyser Order for Over EUR 3 Million
Schneider Electric Sells Eurotherm Unit; Terms Not Disclosed
Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After Monkeypox Vaccine Supply Contract with European HERA
Ipsen to Buy Epizyme for $1.45 per Share
Carnival Q2 Revenue $2.4 Billion vs. Estimate $2.77 Billion (1) 
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023