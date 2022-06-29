General Mills Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees FY Organic Growth 4-5%
(PLX AI) – Q4 sales USD 4,900 million vs. estimate USD 4,800 millionQ4 gross margin 36.2%Q4 operating profit USD 1,000 millionQ4 adjusted EPS USD 1.12 vs. estimate USD 1.01Q4 adjusted gross margin 33.8% vs. estimate 33.8%Outlook FY organic growth …
- (PLX AI) – Q4 sales USD 4,900 million vs. estimate USD 4,800 million
- Q4 gross margin 36.2%
- Q4 operating profit USD 1,000 million
- Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.12 vs. estimate USD 1.01
- Q4 adjusted gross margin 33.8% vs. estimate 33.8%
- Outlook FY organic growth 4-5%
- Adjusted operating profit is expected to range between down 2 percent and up 1 percent in constant currency from the base of $3.2 billion reported in fiscal 2022, including a 3-point net headwind from divestitures and acquisitions announced or closed in fiscal 2022
- Adjusted diluted EPS are expected to range between flat and up 3 percent in constant currency from the base of $3.94 earned in fiscal 2022, including a 3-point net headwind from divestitures and acquisitions announced or closed in fiscal 2022
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0