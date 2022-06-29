Vestas Gets 39 MW Wind Turbine Order in Estonia
(PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 39 MW order from Utilitas, for the Saarde wind project in Estonia.The order includes the supply, installation, and commissioning of nine units of V150-4.2 MW turbines in 4.3 MW operating mode and Vestas will also …
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 39 MW order from Utilitas, for the Saarde wind project in Estonia.
- The order includes the supply, installation, and commissioning of nine units of V150-4.2 MW turbines in 4.3 MW operating mode and Vestas will also service the turbines under a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0