/C O R R E C T I O N -- PokerStars/

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - In the news release, PokerStars officially launches

in hometown Ontario, issued 28-Jun-2022 by PokerStars over PR Newswire, we are

advised by the company that in the fourth paragraph, the guaranteed prize pool

amount should read "$1 million" rather than $1.5 million as originally issued

inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:



PokerStars officially launches in hometown Ontario





PokerStars, part of Flutter Entertainment, announced today it has been granted afull registration to operate in the Canadian province of Ontario, by the Alcoholand Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).The registration provides for a regulated offering to the community in Ontario,across PokerStars' three verticals of poker, casino, and sport, featuring manyof the gaming products that players know and love, while presenting a localisedschedule and offering, as well as experiences and benefits that only PokerStarscan offer. With more than 5,000 games, poker, blackjack and much more, available24/7, the in-app and online experience provides consumers with a variety ofexciting ways to play and be rewarded."In many respects Ontario is our home market, given the first ever hand ofPokerStars was played here over 20 years ago, so we are thrilled about the newregulated environment within which our players can play", said Tom Warren, MD -Marketing. "A lot has changed in that time, but our commitment to offering ourplayers the most epic and thrilling experience in the market hasn't - and wecan't wait to get started."To mark the launch of the new PokerStars CAON platform, PokerStars will behosting a special launch series, the Ontario Platinum Series, exclusively forthose in Ontario from July 10 -18, offering a $1 million guaranteed prize pool.There is much more ahead in Ontario this summer with epic events and experiencesin the works for players who join the PokerStars family, including a fantasticrewards programme, which will give players double rewards throughout July andAugust, in addition to a new weekly flagship event, known as the New SundayMajors, which will be a special Sunday tournament with a $100k guaranteed prizepool.PokerStars is also looking forward to working closely with its gaming partnerMaple Leaf Sports & Entertainment to provide players with epic rewards,opportunities, and experiences.For players outside Ontario, PokerStars will continue to provide their currentoffering.For any further information, please contact mailto:press@pokerstars.com .Play Responsibly! For more information on responsible gaming please visit ourwebsite at https://www.PokerStars.net/about/responsible-gaming/(https://www.pokerstars.net/about/responsible-gaming/)CONTACT: mailto:press@pokerstars.comLogo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164298/PokerStars_Logo.jpgImage - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849393/PokerStars.jpgContact:Brian Comms,(+1) 267 864 7162Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/81109/5260696OTS: PokerStars