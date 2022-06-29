Permanent art display in monumental desert set to become global icon

Alula, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - Renowned artists Manal AlDowayan, Agnes

Denes, Michael Heizer, Ahmed Mater and James Turrell will create permanent and

era-defining new works for Wadi AlFann, an iconic new cultural destination set

to open by 2024 in the ancient desert of AlUla, in the Arabian Peninsula.



Wadi AlFann - meaning 'Valley of the Arts' - spans 65 square kilometres in

north-west Saudi Arabia. This awe-inspiring display of contemporary art will see

large-scale, site-specific works by some of the world's most compelling artists

placed permanently in the monumental landscape of AlUla, an extraordinary region

steeped in thousands of years of natural, historical and cultural heritage.





Historically lying on the incense trade route, AlUla is home to the ancientNabataean city of Hegra, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site, andwas once capital to the Kingdom of Dadan. Today, it is a living museum ofheritage, arts and nature, rekindling its legacy as a vital culturaldestination.Wadi AlFann will welcome art lovers, adventurers and globetrotters from acrossthe world on a transformative cultural journey to a unique place of creative andgeographical wonder, continuing AlUla's history as a place of cross-culturalexchange. This epic new destination will provide unparalleled opportunities forlocal communities and visitors to experience art as a source of education andenrichment.Created by renowned pioneers of land art and artists at the forefront ofcontemporary practice, the concepts, vision and scale of Wadi AlFann'scommissions will mark a new chapter in AlUla's rich history. The first fiveworks will explore themes like collective memory, folklore, civilisation,achievement, form, scale, myth, mirage, perception and the materiality of light.They will mark the start of a continued programme of commissions, with moreartists to be announced.This unprecedented, ambitious and visionary showcase will offer a profoundopportunity to experience art in dialogue with nature. Learning from the desert,the commissioned artists will take inspiration from its dramatic topography,undulating vistas, remarkable geology and complex ecosystem.From late 2022, Wadi AlFann's pre-opening programme will feature temporaryexhibitions, artist residencies and public symposia. A dynamic public programmewill accompany the unveiling of the first five artworks, including performancesand tours through the valley, along with educational opportunities for localcommunities."Wadi AlFann will rekindle the creativity of AlUla and deliver newtransformative experiences for locals and visitors alike," says Nora Aldabal,Executive Director of Arts and Creative Industries at the Royal Commission forAlUla, "This visionary destination will build a vibrant and prosperous localcultural economy, forging pathways for the people of AlUla to unlock creativepotential."Aligned to the Saudi government's holistic blueprint for the country at large,known as Vision 2030, Wadi AlFann is one of various new creative landmarksplanned for AlUla as part of its Journey Through Time masterplan - developed bythe Royal Commission for AlUla and unveiled by His Royal Highness the CrownPrince - which will see 15 new destinations for culture, heritage and creativityopen by 2035.