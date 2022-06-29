Permanent art display in monumental desert set to become global icon
Alula, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - Renowned artists Manal AlDowayan, Agnes
Denes, Michael Heizer, Ahmed Mater and James Turrell will create permanent and
era-defining new works for Wadi AlFann, an iconic new cultural destination set
to open by 2024 in the ancient desert of AlUla, in the Arabian Peninsula.
Wadi AlFann - meaning 'Valley of the Arts' - spans 65 square kilometres in
north-west Saudi Arabia. This awe-inspiring display of contemporary art will see
large-scale, site-specific works by some of the world's most compelling artists
placed permanently in the monumental landscape of AlUla, an extraordinary region
steeped in thousands of years of natural, historical and cultural heritage.
Denes, Michael Heizer, Ahmed Mater and James Turrell will create permanent and
era-defining new works for Wadi AlFann, an iconic new cultural destination set
to open by 2024 in the ancient desert of AlUla, in the Arabian Peninsula.
Wadi AlFann - meaning 'Valley of the Arts' - spans 65 square kilometres in
north-west Saudi Arabia. This awe-inspiring display of contemporary art will see
large-scale, site-specific works by some of the world's most compelling artists
placed permanently in the monumental landscape of AlUla, an extraordinary region
steeped in thousands of years of natural, historical and cultural heritage.
Historically lying on the incense trade route, AlUla is home to the ancient
Nabataean city of Hegra, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site, and
was once capital to the Kingdom of Dadan. Today, it is a living museum of
heritage, arts and nature, rekindling its legacy as a vital cultural
destination.
Wadi AlFann will welcome art lovers, adventurers and globetrotters from across
the world on a transformative cultural journey to a unique place of creative and
geographical wonder, continuing AlUla's history as a place of cross-cultural
exchange. This epic new destination will provide unparalleled opportunities for
local communities and visitors to experience art as a source of education and
enrichment.
Created by renowned pioneers of land art and artists at the forefront of
contemporary practice, the concepts, vision and scale of Wadi AlFann's
commissions will mark a new chapter in AlUla's rich history. The first five
works will explore themes like collective memory, folklore, civilisation,
achievement, form, scale, myth, mirage, perception and the materiality of light.
They will mark the start of a continued programme of commissions, with more
artists to be announced.
This unprecedented, ambitious and visionary showcase will offer a profound
opportunity to experience art in dialogue with nature. Learning from the desert,
the commissioned artists will take inspiration from its dramatic topography,
undulating vistas, remarkable geology and complex ecosystem.
From late 2022, Wadi AlFann's pre-opening programme will feature temporary
exhibitions, artist residencies and public symposia. A dynamic public programme
will accompany the unveiling of the first five artworks, including performances
and tours through the valley, along with educational opportunities for local
communities.
"Wadi AlFann will rekindle the creativity of AlUla and deliver new
transformative experiences for locals and visitors alike," says Nora Aldabal,
Executive Director of Arts and Creative Industries at the Royal Commission for
AlUla, "This visionary destination will build a vibrant and prosperous local
cultural economy, forging pathways for the people of AlUla to unlock creative
potential."
Aligned to the Saudi government's holistic blueprint for the country at large,
known as Vision 2030, Wadi AlFann is one of various new creative landmarks
planned for AlUla as part of its Journey Through Time masterplan - developed by
the Royal Commission for AlUla and unveiled by His Royal Highness the Crown
Prince - which will see 15 new destinations for culture, heritage and creativity
open by 2035.
A new five-minute short film about Wadi AlFann can be viewed here
(https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZAkUjiVIJxAGV3C99z4d4ELuCOQWw9q9/view)
A one-minute version of the film can be viewed here
(https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849392/Royal_Commission_for_AlUla.mp4)
A video offering commentary from Nora Aldabal, Executive Director of Arts and
Creative Industries at Royal Commission for AlUla and Iwona Blazwick, Chair of
Royal Commission for AlUla's Public Art Expert Panel, can be viewed here
(https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yPzTtOIfm3Yp66Xe0GksqOts-eqC6Bf8/view)
A roll of Wadi AlFann landscape footage can be viewed here
(https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ck1Dant82uu9kkb_I1EKE0dLPTmf3kPC/view)
The render of Ashab Al-Lal by Ahmed Mater's can be found here
(https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849294/Royal_Commission_for_AlUla.jpg)
Contact:
Michelle Tonta,
Michelle@pelhamcommunications.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/159658/5261019
OTS: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU)
Nabataean city of Hegra, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site, and
was once capital to the Kingdom of Dadan. Today, it is a living museum of
heritage, arts and nature, rekindling its legacy as a vital cultural
destination.
Wadi AlFann will welcome art lovers, adventurers and globetrotters from across
the world on a transformative cultural journey to a unique place of creative and
geographical wonder, continuing AlUla's history as a place of cross-cultural
exchange. This epic new destination will provide unparalleled opportunities for
local communities and visitors to experience art as a source of education and
enrichment.
Created by renowned pioneers of land art and artists at the forefront of
contemporary practice, the concepts, vision and scale of Wadi AlFann's
commissions will mark a new chapter in AlUla's rich history. The first five
works will explore themes like collective memory, folklore, civilisation,
achievement, form, scale, myth, mirage, perception and the materiality of light.
They will mark the start of a continued programme of commissions, with more
artists to be announced.
This unprecedented, ambitious and visionary showcase will offer a profound
opportunity to experience art in dialogue with nature. Learning from the desert,
the commissioned artists will take inspiration from its dramatic topography,
undulating vistas, remarkable geology and complex ecosystem.
From late 2022, Wadi AlFann's pre-opening programme will feature temporary
exhibitions, artist residencies and public symposia. A dynamic public programme
will accompany the unveiling of the first five artworks, including performances
and tours through the valley, along with educational opportunities for local
communities.
"Wadi AlFann will rekindle the creativity of AlUla and deliver new
transformative experiences for locals and visitors alike," says Nora Aldabal,
Executive Director of Arts and Creative Industries at the Royal Commission for
AlUla, "This visionary destination will build a vibrant and prosperous local
cultural economy, forging pathways for the people of AlUla to unlock creative
potential."
Aligned to the Saudi government's holistic blueprint for the country at large,
known as Vision 2030, Wadi AlFann is one of various new creative landmarks
planned for AlUla as part of its Journey Through Time masterplan - developed by
the Royal Commission for AlUla and unveiled by His Royal Highness the Crown
Prince - which will see 15 new destinations for culture, heritage and creativity
open by 2035.
A new five-minute short film about Wadi AlFann can be viewed here
(https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZAkUjiVIJxAGV3C99z4d4ELuCOQWw9q9/view)
A one-minute version of the film can be viewed here
(https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849392/Royal_Commission_for_AlUla.mp4)
A video offering commentary from Nora Aldabal, Executive Director of Arts and
Creative Industries at Royal Commission for AlUla and Iwona Blazwick, Chair of
Royal Commission for AlUla's Public Art Expert Panel, can be viewed here
(https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yPzTtOIfm3Yp66Xe0GksqOts-eqC6Bf8/view)
A roll of Wadi AlFann landscape footage can be viewed here
(https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ck1Dant82uu9kkb_I1EKE0dLPTmf3kPC/view)
The render of Ashab Al-Lal by Ahmed Mater's can be found here
(https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849294/Royal_Commission_for_AlUla.jpg)
Contact:
Michelle Tonta,
Michelle@pelhamcommunications.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/159658/5261019
OTS: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU)
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 34 | 0 |