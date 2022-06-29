checkAd

Uniper Withdraws Outlook Because of Gazprom Cuts; in Talks with Germany for Possible Measures Including Equity

(PLX AI) – Uniper reports withdrawal of outlook for the financial year 2022 and talks with German Government.Uniper expects adjusted EBIT and adjusted net income for H1 2022 to be significantly below the respective prior-year figuresUniper says …

  • (PLX AI) – Uniper reports withdrawal of outlook for the financial year 2022 and talks with German Government.
  • Uniper expects adjusted EBIT and adjusted net income for H1 2022 to be significantly below the respective prior-year figures
  • Uniper says since 16 June received only 40% of the contractually committed gas volumes from Gazprom
  • Uniper currently procures substitution volumes at significantly higher prices
  • Uniper entered into discussions with the German government on possible stabilization measures such as guarantees and collateral, increasing the current not yet drawn KfW credit facility, and equity investments


Autor: PLX AI
