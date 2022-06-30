Bayer Says Kerendia Approved in China for Chronic Kidney Disease Associated with Type 2 Diabetes in Adults

(PLX AI) – Bayer says Kerendia (finerenone) approved in China for the treatment of adults with chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes.Kerendia (finerenone) is the first non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) …