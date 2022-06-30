Stolt-Nielsen Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Consensus Expectations
(PLX AI) – Stolt-Nielsen Q2 revenue USD 689.1 million vs. estimate USD 609 million.Q2 operating profit USD 111.9 millionQ2 net income USD 58.6 millionQ2 EPS USD 1.09 vs estimate USD 0.86The second quarter continued where the first quarter ended with …
