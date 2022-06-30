checkAd

Stolt-Nielsen Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Consensus Expectations

(PLX AI) – Stolt-Nielsen Q2 revenue USD 689.1 million vs. estimate USD 609 million.Q2 operating profit USD 111.9 millionQ2 net income USD 58.6 millionQ2 EPS USD 1.09 vs estimate USD 0.86The second quarter continued where the first quarter ended with …

  • (PLX AI) – Stolt-Nielsen Q2 revenue USD 689.1 million vs. estimate USD 609 million.
  • Q2 operating profit USD 111.9 million
  • Q2 net income USD 58.6 million
  • Q2 EPS USD 1.09 vs estimate USD 0.86
  • The second quarter continued where the first quarter ended with growing demand and a shrinking orderbook for new ships, with the positive momentum continuing to build in the chemical tanker market, CEO said
