checkAd

Stora Enso Drops 3.3% as Analysts See Weak Sentiment, Price Pressure

(PLX AI) – Stora Enso shares fell 3.3% as analysts see lack of growth drivers, weak sentiment and price pressure. The company was cut to hold from buy at SEB, with price target EUR 17.50Stora Enso faces more challenging macroeconomic conditions, …

  • (PLX AI) – Stora Enso shares fell 3.3% as analysts see lack of growth drivers, weak sentiment and price pressure.
  • The company was cut to hold from buy at SEB, with price target EUR 17.50
  • Stora Enso faces more challenging macroeconomic conditions, lack of earnings drivers and catalysts for rerating, SEB said
  • Meanwhile, Danske Bank reiterated a sell recommendation, cutting their price target to EUR 15 from EUR 16
  • Stay cautious on Stora Enso as sentiment is likely to remain weak and price price on products should continue, Danske said
  • Q2 earnings are likely to be strong, but outlook tone could soften, and EBIT should decline in the third quarter, Danske said


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  120   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Stora Enso Drops 3.3% as Analysts See Weak Sentiment, Price Pressure (PLX AI) – Stora Enso shares fell 3.3% as analysts see lack of growth drivers, weak sentiment and price pressure. The company was cut to hold from buy at SEB, with price target EUR 17.50Stora Enso faces more challenging macroeconomic conditions, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Q2 Production 258,580 Vehicles
Titel
Lufthansa Reactivates Airbus A380 from Summer 2023
Ipsen to Buy Epizyme for $1.45 per Share
Micron Technology Q4 Guidance Below Consensus
TeamViewer Drops 2% as BofA Cuts Price Target, Reiterates Underperform on Execution Risk
K+S Signs Cooperation Agreement with Cinis
Hexagon Gains Over 3% as CEO Moves Into Chairman Role, COO Takes Over
AkzoNobel Names Gregoire Poux-Guillaume New CEO
Vestas Sets Up Digital Solutions Function; Elevates Development Function to Executive Management
Nordex Raises EUR 139.2 Million from Acciona in Capital Increase
Uniper Withdraws Outlook Because of Gazprom Cuts; in Talks with Germany for Possible Measures ...
Titel
Plug Power Targets Sales of $3 Billion, Operating Income Margin Over 17% in 2025
Siemens Energy, Air Liquide Form JV for Hydrogen Electrolyzers
Lufthansa Reactivates Airbus A380 from Summer 2023
Resmed to Buy Medifox Dan for $1 Billion
Schneider Electric Sells Eurotherm Unit; Terms Not Disclosed
Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After Monkeypox Vaccine Supply Contract with European HERA
Carnival Q2 Revenue $2.4 Billion vs. Estimate $2.77 Billion (1) 
Ipsen to Buy Epizyme for $1.45 per Share
Micron Technology Q4 Guidance Below Consensus
TeamViewer Drops 2% as BofA Cuts Price Target, Reiterates Underperform on Execution Risk
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023