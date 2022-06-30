Stora Enso Drops 3.3% as Analysts See Weak Sentiment, Price Pressure
(PLX AI) – Stora Enso shares fell 3.3% as analysts see lack of growth drivers, weak sentiment and price pressure. The company was cut to hold from buy at SEB, with price target EUR 17.50Stora Enso faces more challenging macroeconomic conditions, …
- (PLX AI) – Stora Enso shares fell 3.3% as analysts see lack of growth drivers, weak sentiment and price pressure.
- The company was cut to hold from buy at SEB, with price target EUR 17.50
- Stora Enso faces more challenging macroeconomic conditions, lack of earnings drivers and catalysts for rerating, SEB said
- Meanwhile, Danske Bank reiterated a sell recommendation, cutting their price target to EUR 15 from EUR 16
- Stay cautious on Stora Enso as sentiment is likely to remain weak and price price on products should continue, Danske said
- Q2 earnings are likely to be strong, but outlook tone could soften, and EBIT should decline in the third quarter, Danske said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0