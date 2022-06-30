Saab Jumps 5% as GlobalEye Order Derisks 2022, Analysts Say
(PLX AI) – Saab shares rose more than 5% after the company landed a SEK 7.3 billion order from Sweden for 2 GlobalEye aircraft, with an option for 2 more. The contract period is 2022-2027The order should support sales and earnings growth in the …
- The contract period is 2022-2027
- The order should support sales and earnings growth in the second half of the year, SEB said
- This takes Q2 announced orders to SEK 9.8 billion vs. SEK 3.6 billion a year ago and largely derisks full year 2022 order intake, SEB said
