Kone Slides 2% as Carnegie Says Profit Warning Likely
(PLX AI) – Kone shares fell 2% after analysts at Carnegie slashed their price target on the company, saying a profit warning was likely. Price target cut to EUR 35 from EUR 43, with buy reiteratedWhile Q2 demand was probably strong, component …
- (PLX AI) – Kone shares fell 2% after analysts at Carnegie slashed their price target on the company, saying a profit warning was likely.
- Price target cut to EUR 35 from EUR 43, with buy reiterated
- While Q2 demand was probably strong, component availability remains the key challenge, Carnegie said
- Kone would need a strong second half of the year to meet its guidance, and the consensus implies that it won't, the analysts said
- However, the absence of a profit warning would be a positive surprise: Carnegie
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0