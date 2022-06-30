BMW to Buy Back Shares for EUR 2 Billion Starting in July
- (PLX AI) – BMW AG resolves a buy-back program for treasury shares with a volume of EUR 2 billion.
- Of this amount, a volume of up to EUR 1.85 bn is attributed to ordinary shares and a volume of up to EUR 0.15 bn to preferred shares of the Company
- The program is scheduled to start in July 2022 and be completed no later than 31 December 2023
