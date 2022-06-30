Constellation Brands Q1 Earnings Top Estimates; FY Outlook Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Constellation Brands Q1 dividend USD 0.8.Q1 net sales USD 2,363 million vs. estimate USD 2,164 millionQ1 adjusted EBIT USD 740 million vs. estimate USD 723 millionQ1 adjusted EPS USD 2.66 vs. estimate USD 2.52Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD …
