Vestas Gets 86 MW Wind Turbine Order in Brazil
(PLX AI) – PEC Energia, an Engeform Energia Renovável company, has signed an agreement with Vestas to power the Serra das Vacas wind park in the state of Pernambuco, Brazil.The project will feature 19 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines that Vestas will …
- (PLX AI) – PEC Energia, an Engeform Energia Renovável company, has signed an agreement with Vestas to power the Serra das Vacas wind park in the state of Pernambuco, Brazil.
- The project will feature 19 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines that Vestas will supply and install
- Vestas will also deliver a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0