Vestas Gets 29 MW Wind Turbine Order in Japan
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 29 MW order with Shimizu Corporation for Makikawa Masaki Wind Farm project in Ehime prefecture, Japan.
- Owned by GF Corporation and JR East Energy Development Co., Ltd., the project will be constructed by Shimizu Corporation and will feature eight V105-3.45 MW wind turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode
