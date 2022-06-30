Vestas Gets 67 MW Wind Turbine Order in Scotland
(PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 67 MW order from Red Rock Power Limited for the Benbrack wind farm located in Dumfries and Galloway in Southwest Scotland.The order includes the supply, installation, and commissioning of 13 V136-4.5 MW turbines and …
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 67 MW order from Red Rock Power Limited for the Benbrack wind farm located in Dumfries and Galloway in Southwest Scotland.
- The order includes the supply, installation, and commissioning of 13 V136-4.5 MW turbines and two V117-4.2 MW turbines in 4.3 MW operating mode
- Vestas will also service the turbines under a long-term Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0