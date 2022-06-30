Vestas Gets 39 MW Wind Turbine Order in Italy
- (PLX AI) – Vestas gets 39 MW order for the Borgia wind park, to be located in the region of Calabria, in Italy.
- The order includes the supply and installation of seven V136-4.2 MW and two V117-4.2 MW wind turbines, all of them delivered in 4.3 MW Power Optimised Mode.
- The contract also includes a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
