(PLX AI) – Solaria reports that, today, it has signed the financing agreement with ABN AMRO, COMMERZBANK, EIB for the long term financing of 736 MW.The financing will be provided under the project finance modality for an amount of EUR 371.9 million

Solaria Gets Financing for 736 MW in Amount of EUR 371.9 Million

